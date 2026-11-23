JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed on Monday (Nov 23) the deaths of 24 people in a fire that tore through a factory at the weekend, as rescuers braved unstable structures in the burned wreckage in the search for about 30 people still missing.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, in the Serang regency. The factory is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company, founded in 1981, according to its website.

Said Iqbal, a presidential adviser on labour issues, told reporters 24 people had died, adding implementation of safety protocols was being assessed and that he would summon the factory's chief executive.

Preliminary reports indicated the fire may have been caused by an air-conditioner short circuit, Said added.

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The search continued on Monday with remaining hotspots and the building's increasingly unstable structure posing safety risks for rescuers, according to Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency.

Rescuers had so far taken away 24 body bags containing body parts but authorities on the ground could not immediately confirm the death toll, he said.

Fifteen fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency.

A joint rescue team - including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers - was at the scene, the Associated Press (AP) reported.