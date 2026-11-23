JAKARTA: Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from a factory destroyed by fire in Java on Sunday (Nov 22) as firefighters battled remaining hotspots a day after the blaze tore through the building and a search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, in the Serang regency. The factory is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company, founded in 1981, according to its website.

Metro TV footage showed distraught family members weeping outside the factory as they waited for news of relatives feared to have been caught in the blaze.

Search operations are scheduled to resume on Monday morning, Hendra Kurniawan, the police chief of Indonesia's Banten province, told Metro TV.

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According to local media, survivors said the flames had originated from a cooling unit on the third floor of the factory, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Fifteen fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency.