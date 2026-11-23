Search for Indonesia factory fire missing to resume on Nov 23, as police remove 24 body bags
The fire broke out on Saturday (Nov 21) evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, in the Serang regency.
JAKARTA: Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from a factory destroyed by fire in Java on Sunday (Nov 22) as firefighters battled remaining hotspots a day after the blaze tore through the building and a search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight.
The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, in the Serang regency. The factory is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company, founded in 1981, according to its website.
Metro TV footage showed distraught family members weeping outside the factory as they waited for news of relatives feared to have been caught in the blaze.
Search operations are scheduled to resume on Monday morning, Hendra Kurniawan, the police chief of Indonesia's Banten province, told Metro TV.
According to local media, survivors said the flames had originated from a cooling unit on the third floor of the factory, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
Fifteen fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency.
A joint rescue team - including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers - was at the scene, AP reported.
FACTORY REGULARLY CONDUCTED EMERGENCY DRILLS
Steven Erwin Wijaya, the CEO of the factory, said at a press conference that about 300 people were present for Saturday's shift.
“We are deeply concerned by this tragedy,” Steven said. “We have established a hotline for relatives seeking information on missing family members and are maintaining regular communication with affected families.”
Quoting Steven, AP reported that the factory regularly conducted emergency and evacuation drills together with local firefighters.
The facility also had adequate evacuation routes and fire protection systems, including hydrants and water reserves, that complied with applicable safety standards and were functioning at the time of the fire, he claimed.
In a later statement, the factory said that 24 of the 65 workers involved had returned home, four were receiving medical treatment, 29 remained missing and the whereabouts of another eight had yet to be confirmed.
DNA SAMPLES COLLECTED FROM VICTIMS' RELATIVES
At the same press conference, Wahyu Hidayati, a police disaster victim identification official, said the intensity of the fire had rendered the recovered victims unidentifiable via visual inspection, prompting efforts to collect DNA samples from relatives and the personal belongings of the missing workers, a process that could take two to three weeks.
The number of dead was not immediately clear, with police saying that one body bag could contain parts of more than one person.
Wahyu added that the body bags containing the remains of the victims were transferred to a hospital for identification.
Although the blaze had largely been contained as of Sunday, firefighters were still carrying out intensive cooling operations before they could access all parts of the factory, said Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department.
The remaining hot spots were concentrated in the central and rear sections of the building, Tubagus said.
“We are conducting sweeps in the areas that have already been brought under control,” Tubagus said. “Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously.”
He also said that the factory’s production materials could cause the fire to reignite, making it critical to complete cooling operations.
Authorities said the cause of the fire was being investigated. Parts of the building remained at risk of collapse, an official added.
United Family Food produces consumer goods across Indonesia, employs about 5,000 people and operates from its national headquarters and four international offices, serving a market of more than 250 million consumers.