Revolutionising farming: Indonesia’s agritech start-ups seek to modernise production

JAKARTA: Arief Witjaksono remembered feeling excited when a few friends asked him to join a chicken breeding business in 2018.

Chicken is the most widely consumed protein in Indonesia, his friends highlighted to him. And with millions of potential customers, the growth prospects were very bright.

“It was no brainer. For sure, I was going to make some money,” the 38-year-old thought at that time.

But the venture ended in disaster. Despite their best efforts, many of the chickens died and the farm, which was located in the western suburbs of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, was losing money.

Witjaksono quickly realised that his farm – and many others like it in the country – relied on workers who were accustomed to doing things the traditional way. They used poultry-rearing methods passed down from one generation to the next, with little scientific basis in their operations.

The majority of chicken farms in Indonesia do not have a thermometer or a fan controller to ensure that chickens are kept at an optimum temperature. Workers also tend to feed the chickens at irregular intervals, depending on their availability and mood.

“The farms were just so inefficient,” Witjaksono told CNA, adding that from that point on, he decided to devote his efforts to modernise chicken farming in the country.

Witjaksono, who was working for his family’s palm oil business at the time, went on to co-found a start-up called Pitik in June 2021. The aim of the start-up was to provide chicken farmers with technologies and knowledge to help them run their businesses more efficiently.

Today, Pitik, which means “chicken” in the local Javanese language, is working with more than 500 chicken farms across Indonesia. The farms are each equipped with sensors, feed hoppers, heaters and fans that can be controlled remotely using smartphones.

The Pitik CEO said the technologies allowed the chicken mortality rate to drop. At the same time, the feed conversion ratio – the proportion between the weight of the chicken and the amount of feed consumed – has increased significantly. The Pitik team also makes it easier for farmers to scale up their businesses.

“Before Pitik came along, we struggled to breed just a few hundred chickens, because we were doing everything manually using simple methods. But with the help of technology, it is easy for us to breed 35,000 or even 40,000 chickens,” said one Pitik user, Syuaeb, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.