One dead, 102 rescued from stricken ferry off Indonesia's Java

JAKARTA: One person was killed and more than 100 were rescued on Sunday (Sep 13) after a ferry sailing between the Indonesian islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather, rescue officials said.

The Virgo Transport 8, carrying 243 passengers and crew, had lost contact with its shipping company early on Sunday after departing from Surabaya in East Java.

"We can inform you that the total number of evacuated passengers is 103 people," local search and rescue chief I Putu Sudayana said.

One of the passengers had died, he told reporters in the port city of Banjarmasin, where the vessel was headed.

Rescuers battled waves of up to 2.5m to reach the ferry, he added.

"It is extremely risky for vessels. Even our Basarnas vessel, which is 40m long, is at great risk," he said, referring to Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency.

Sudayana earlier told AFP that the ship's captain had reported that the vessel was "tilting" before losing contact.

The vessel's last position had been detected in the Java Sea, around 150km from its destination.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia - an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism.