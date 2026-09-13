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One dead, 102 rescued from stricken ferry off Indonesia's Java
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Asia

One dead, 102 rescued from stricken ferry off Indonesia's Java

The ship's captain reported that the vessel was "tilting" before losing contact, says a rescue official.

One dead, 102 rescued from stricken ferry off Indonesia's Java

Relatives of affected passengers look on as a National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) officer writes updates on a whiteboard amid ongoing rescue operations on the stricken Virgo Transport 8 ferry, at Trisakti Bandarmasih Port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, on Sep 13, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Infuz)

13 Sep 2026 12:37PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2026 02:29PM)
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JAKARTA: One person was killed and more than 100 were rescued on Sunday (Sep 13) after a ferry sailing between the Indonesian islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather, rescue officials said.

The Virgo Transport 8, carrying 243 passengers and crew, had lost contact with its shipping company early on Sunday after departing from Surabaya in East Java.

"We can inform you that the total number of evacuated passengers is 103 people," local search and rescue chief I Putu Sudayana said.

One of the passengers had died, he told reporters in the port city of Banjarmasin, where the vessel was headed.

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Rescuers battled waves of up to 2.5m to reach the ferry, he added. 

"It is extremely risky for vessels. Even our Basarnas vessel, which is 40m long, is at great risk," he said, referring to Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency.

Sudayana earlier told AFP that the ship's captain had reported that the vessel was "tilting" before losing contact.

The vessel's last position had been detected in the Java Sea, around 150km from its destination.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia - an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism. 

Officers from the Search and Rescue Office in the city of Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia. (Photo: Facebook/Kantorsar Banjarmasin)

Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are the main reasons for the disasters. 

On Monday, a speedboat carrying eight people, including five journalists working for local and international news agencies went missing near a volcano, Mount Anak Krakatau, in Banten province and a search is ongoing.

The journalists were sent to cover the volcano's eruption that paralysed Jakarta's main airport and several others.

Last month, a fire on board a ferry killed one person and left five others missing while 211 were rescued in the Lombok Strait off Indonesia's Bali island. 

The ferry had been heading from Bali to Lombok when it ran into trouble in the early hours of Aug 12.

In July, a ferry transporting more than 70 people sank while sailing near Selayar, a small island south of Sulawesi.

Source: AFP/lk

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