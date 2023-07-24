At least 15 killed, 19 missing in ferry sinking in Indonesia

JAKARTA: At least 15 people were killed and 19 more were missing on Monday (Jul 24) after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said.

The boat sank with 40 people onboard just after midnight local time, the local office of Indonesia's search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated, it said.

"All the victims have been identified and handed over to the families while the survivors are now being treated in local hospitals," said Muhamad Arafah from the local branch of the search and rescue agency.

"Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for," he added.

One search team will dive around the accident site, while another will search the water's surface using boats, he said.