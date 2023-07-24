15 dead, all missing passengers found after Indonesia boat sinks

KENDARI: At least 15 people were killed on Monday (Jul 24) after a wooden boat sank off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said, adding that all missing passengers had been accounted for.

The boat sank with 48 people onboard just after midnight, the local office of Indonesia's search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, it added, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated.

Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi, said in the statement that the 27 other passengers had been accounted for and all the victims had been identified.

The agency had said earlier that 19 were missing, but Arafah said the search operation had now been "declared finished and closed".

The boat was crossing a bay between the villages of Lanto and Lagili in Central Buton regency on Muna island, said local rescue office spokesperson Wahyudin, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Survivor Marlina, 18, told reporters the boat was "full" of passengers when it started to leak.

"Initially it was just normal, but suddenly someone screamed that water had entered," she said.

"The boat driver said 'it's okay'... eventually it just capsized because water filled the boat. We just fell, there were no winds and waves."