JAKARTA: Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Saturday (Nov 21) announced sanctions in 10 capital market violation cases, amid efforts to strengthen enforcement, bolster market integrity and protect investors.

OJK ordered the return of 23.77 billion rupiah (US$1.3 million) in illicit gains from three stock manipulation cases, involving shares of PT Grand House Mulia, PT Saraswanti Anugerah Makmur and PT Suryamas Dutamakmur.

In the HOMI case, OJK also ordered the closure of 15 securities accounts linked to the trading activity between March and July 2023.

The agency also imposed a total of 3.71 billion rupiah in administrative fines on seven listed companies for disclosure failures, material and affiliated-party transaction breaches, financial reporting violations and non-compliance with share transfer obligations.

OJK also barred multiple individuals involved in the manipulation cases from participating in Indonesia's capital markets, derivatives and carbon exchange sectors for periods ranging from three to 10 years.

OJK previously sanctioned three listed firms as part of Indonesia's market reforms following concerns raised by global index providers over the transparency and investability of Indonesia's capital markets.