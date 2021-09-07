Indonesia sees fintech boom amid COVID-19

JAKARTA: Sri Rahayu used to sell traditional batik clothes to tourists flocking to the city of Yogyakarta but the COVID-19 pandemic and the series of travel and activity restrictions that followed had driven her tiny brick and mortar shop out of business.

Not wanting to give up, the 50-year-old switched to selling clothes on social media. But her venture soon hit a rocky start as some of her customers demanded a more convenient and secure payment method instead of the traditional bank transfer she was accustomed to.

“I got asked a lot: ‘Do you have OVO? Do you have DANA? Do you accept GoPay?’,” she recounted to CNA, referring to some of Indonesia’s most popular digital wallet providers.

“I didn’t. And many people cancelled their orders because of it.”

Not wanting to drive customers away, Mdm Rahayu said she is now on almost every major digital wallet platform.

As people spend more time at home, the pandemic has created a boom in Indonesia’s financial technology (fintech) sector.

Indonesia’s central bank, Bank Indonesia, said in its report that the amount of digital transactions was US$9.2 billion during the first half of 2021. This was a 41 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Digital wallet provider DANA has seen its number of users grow from 40 million before the pandemic to 80 million in mid-August this year.

“The pandemic has brought massive changes to the rise of digital payment. Digital payment has become an inevitable option for people to transact as it offers a possibility to avoid the risk of face-to-face payment,” DANA’s chief executive officer Vince Iswara told CNA.