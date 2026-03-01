Indonesia flag carrier Garuda suspends flights from and to Doha

JAKARTA: Garuda Indonesia has temporarily suspended flights to and from Doha "until further notice", the company said in a statement, following United States-Israel airstrikes and Iran's retaliation.

"Garuda Indonesia continues to actively coordinate with aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders to monitor the evolving situation," the company said in a statement on Sunday (Mar 1).

The airline's other international routes continue to operate normally, Garuda said, adding that it did not "traverse any airspace affected by the conflict".

Other carriers, including Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian, Air Algerie and Lufthansa have also announced widespread cancellations.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Russia's air transport authority Rosaviatsia said it was cancelling all commercial flights to both Israel and Iran in the wake of the strikes "until further notice".

Air India suspended flights to all destinations in the Middle East.

"In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended," the airline said in a statement posted on X.

Turkish Airlines on Saturday suspended flights to 10 Mideast nations.

"Flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan have been cancelled until Mar 2," spokesman Yahya Ustun said, while flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Oman were only suspended for the day.

Air France cancelled its Tel Aviv and Beirut flights, saying it would provide schedule updates later.

British Airways said it would not fly to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until Mar 4 and had cancelled a flight to the Jordanian capital on Saturday.

Lufthansa announced it has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran until Mar 7.

The German airline group said in a statement that it and its subsidiaries were also suspending flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi until Sunday.