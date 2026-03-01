Logo
Indonesia flag carrier Garuda suspends flights from and to Doha: Statement
The airline said its other international routes would continue to operate normally.

Workers unload baggages from a passenger plane of Garuda Indonesia airline at the Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh province on Jul 10, 2024. (Photo: AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

01 Mar 2026 10:32AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2026 10:59AM)
JAKARTA: Garuda Indonesia has temporarily suspended flights to and from Doha "until further notice", the company said in a statement, following United States-Israel airstrikes and Iran's retaliation.

"Garuda Indonesia continues to actively coordinate with aviation authorities and relevant stakeholders to monitor the evolving situation," the company said in a statement on Sunday (Mar 1).

The airline's other international routes continue to operate normally, Garuda said, adding that it did not "traverse any airspace affected by the conflict".

Source: AFP/ao

