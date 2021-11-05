Floods in Indonesia kill at least 2, mud hampers relief work

KOTA BATU, Indonesia: Flash floods from torrential rains on Indonesia’s main island of Java killed at least two people and eight others were missing, officials said on Friday (Nov 5).

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province. It said 15 people were swept away and five were later rescued.

The agency chief, Ganip Warsito, said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase until February, partly because of a La Nina weather pattern.

Rescuers retrieved a body near Brantas river basin late on Thursday and another body found early on Friday, said the agency’s acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement. They are still searching for the eight missing people, he said.