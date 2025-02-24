Indonesian President Prabowo’s quest for food security faces challenges

PASURUAN, Indonesia: Food security has become a key agenda for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, whose administration aims to achieve self-sufficiency for staples like rice by 2027 – a year earlier than its initial target.

The Southeast Asian nation may even be able to stop importing rice, corn and salt this year, given that it has enough stock to meet demand.

But sustaining its food security efforts could prove difficult due to Indonesia’s ageing farmer population and lack of young successors, according to observers.

“Today's young people generally like to work in offices and factories. Here in Pasuruan, there are many factories, so it's tough,” said Supaat, supervisor of the Nahdlatul Ulama Agricultural Development Institute.

“We want to change (the mindset) that farmers are more important. Even if you have money, if you don't have food, it will be a problem,” added the Indonesian, who goes by one name.

Pasuruan regency is located in East Java, one of the country’s key agricultural provinces. It has more than 1.6 million hectares of paddy fields, and produced over 9.2 million tonnes of rice last year.

The province, which has been the largest rice producer since 2020, accounts for about 17 per cent of the total rice production worldwide.