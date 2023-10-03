Indonesia gears up to kick off FIFA U-17 World Cup amid efforts to reform troubled local football culture

JAKARTA: As Indonesia gears up to host the FIFA Under-17 World Cup next month, the country is working to improve its infrastructure and culture surrounding football following last October’s deadly stampede in Kanjuruhan Stadium.

The government is looking to renovate stadiums around the nation to the standards of football’s world governing body FIFA and put in new safeguards to prevent violence from supporters.

The biennial international men's youth football tournament will kick off on Nov 10, and will see 24 nations vying for the cup in matches played in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Surakarta.

This is the first time Indonesia is hosting a FIFA tournament. It will also be the first time its U-17 squad is playing in the event, having automatically qualified as the host nation.