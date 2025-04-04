Indonesian activists slam rule allowing police oversight of foreign journalists

JAKARTA: Indonesian activists on Thursday (Apr 3) decried a new regulation allowing police to monitor foreign journalists and researchers working in the country, a move they say would limit press freedom.



The new rule, issued on Mar 10 but recently published online, said a police letter is needed for foreigners doing their work "on certain locations", though it does not specify which sites.



The National Police said the new rule was necessary to "maintain state sovereignty over Indonesian territory and to provide protection for foreigners in Indonesian territory".



But the executive director of an advocacy group Legal Aid Institute for the Press said on Thursday it could make it more difficult for people doing journalism or research work in Indonesia.



"There is a potential for all activities for foreign journalists or researchers to be considered illegal when they do not have the letter," Mustafa Layong told AFP.



He added that "there is no authority from the police to grant permits for journalistic or research activities".



Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch also slammed the regulation, saying it would further limit press freedom and restrict information on sensitive topics about Indonesia.



"In Indonesia, I think there will be many things that will be hidden, probably palm oil, oppression of sexual, gender, religious minorities," Andreas told AFP.



"It will make Indonesia become more underreported."



National Police spokesman Sandi Nugroho reiterated that the new regulation was "to provide services and protections to foreign citizens", including those working in "conflict-prone areas".



He added that the police letter was "not mandatory".