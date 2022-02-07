Indonesia transport ministry clarifies that foreign tourists can enter via Jakarta airport

JAKARTA: The Indonesian transport ministry has clarified that foreign tourists are allowed to enter the country via Greater Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport, after it was earlier reported that the airport had been closed to international travellers in a bid to slow a spike in the COVID-19 caseload driven by the Omicron variant.

In a statement on Monday (Feb 7), the transport ministry clarified its statement issued a day earlier, which had indicated that Indonesians and foreigners who want to enter Indonesia for holiday can only do so via Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai, Batam’s Hang Nadim and Tanjung Pinang’s Raja Haji Fisabilillah airports.

The ministry said the statement should instead have read: “Indonesian citizens and foreigners travelling from abroad for tourism purposes can enter via I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (Bali), Hang Nadim Airport (Batam), and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport (Tanjung Pinang).

“Therefore (other than these airports), travellers from abroad for tourism purposes can also enter via Soekarno-Hatta airport.”

Earlier on Monday, some local and foreign news outlets including Reuters reported that Greater Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport was closed to international travellers to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Indonesia on Sunday reported 36,057 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in six months. The caseload on Monday was 26,121.