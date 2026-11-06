Indonesia names fourth senior police officer as wiretapping suspect amid deepening political rifts

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have named a fourth senior officer as a suspect in the alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto, as authorities continue to investigate the motives behind a scandal that has exposed a deepening rift between the president and his predecessor, Joko Widodo.

At a press conference late on Thursday (Nov 5), police named a senior law enforcement official with the initials SU as the new suspect, and said he served as monitoring chief at Indonesia's Criminal Investigation Agency between 2010 and 2019.

Local media later identified him as Slamet Uliandi.

Investigators alleged that SU, who was the head of the investigation agency's information and technology unit from 2021 to 2026, gave the go-ahead for the wiretapping, said cyber crime unit director Suhermanto at the press conference.

"When the other two suspects were about to wiretap, they got approval from SU. They also asked his approval before deleting interception records," Suhermanto said, adding that SU had not yet been detained due to a health condition.