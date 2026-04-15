Indonesia, France agree to boost defence industry ties
The leaders of the two countries also agreed on cooperation in "energy transition and the development of new and renewable energy", a statement from the Indonesian government read.
JAKARTA: Indonesia, fresh off concluding a defence pact with Washington and an oil deal with Russia, has also agreed to boost defence industry cooperation with France, Jakarta said on Wednesday (Apr 15) after the countries' presidents met in Paris.
President Prabowo Subianto was hosted by counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday, where they "discussed strengthening strategic cooperation", a statement from the government said.
"This includes the procurement of defence equipment and the strengthening of the defence industry," it said, citing France as a strategic partner for Indonesia in Europe.
The leaders also agreed on cooperation in "energy transition and the development of new and renewable energy", it said.
Prabowo met Putin at the Kremlin on Monday, flying directly from the Russian capital to Paris.
With Putin, he had discussed "strengthening their strategic partnership, particularly in the sectors of energy, mineral resources, and national industrial development", according to Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.
Prabowo, who recently travelled to South Korea and Japan, has justified his slew of foreign visits.
"Brothers and sisters, it's to secure oil, I have to go everywhere," he said in an address to his cabinet this month.
Like many nations, Indonesia has come under pressure from soaring global oil prices over the war in the Middle East.
Jakarta, while defending a non-aligned diplomatic posture, last year joined the BRICS bloc of emerging economies that includes Russia and US-rival China.
Prabowo has also signed a trade deal with US President Donald Trump and joined his so-called "Board of Peace", although has insisted his country would not pay the US$1 billion joining fee for permanent membership.
Indonesia is a major arms buyer from France, with then-Defence Minister Prabowo inking a US$8.1 billion deal in 2022 to purchase 42 French-made Rafale jets.
Prabowo, a former military general who was elected president in 2024, has sought to modernise Indonesia's ageing military assets.
On Monday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth hosted Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and announced a "Major Defence Cooperation Partnership".
A joint statement underlined the countries' "shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific".
Indonesia is strategically located on the Malacca Strait - the world's busiest chokepoint for oil and petroleum liquids, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The vast majority of China-bound oil travels through Malacca Strait.
Jakarta on Tuesday said it was still considering a US request for "overflight clearance" which, if approved, analysts say could be seen as an alignment with Washington over Beijing.