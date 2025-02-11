'Happy birthday, here's a free health screening!': Indonesia rolls out US$183 million initiative
A staff member of President Prabowo Subianto's presidential communication office had said it is the "right" of every Indonesian to utilise and make use of the health programme, despite it not being mandatory.
JAKARTA: At least 17,000 Indonesians participated in the country’s ambitious free health screening programme on the first day of its roll-out at community health centres nationwide on Monday (Feb 10), according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, even as an official said that outreach efforts have not been widespread.
The Cek Kesehatan Gratis (CKG) initiative - which is set to cost over 3 trillion rupiah (US$183.2 million) - is part of President Prabowo Subianto’s key election campaign promise to detect various diseases early and avoid preventable deaths.
He took office as Indonesia’s eighth president on Oct 20 last year, and had pledged to improve the lives of its citizens across the archipelago.
The free health screening includes blood pressure tests, tests to determine the risk of heart problems or stroke as well as eye tests, the health ministry said.
Regarded as a “birthday present” from the state to its citizens, every Indonesian will eventually receive a voucher for free medical check-ups that can be claimed during or up to one month after their birthday.
The first phase of the programme targets babies, toddlers, adults aged between 18 and 59 as well as the elderly.
A free health check service targeting school-age students is expected to begin later in July in schools.
Among those who participated in the health screening on the first day of the roll-out was 31-year-old Linda who visited the Pasar Minggu Health Centre in South Jakarta.
“After I received my queue number, I was told to go to the screening room at the third level, the entire procedure took about one hour and I did not have to wait,” she said, as quoted by Detik.
The programme will also be expanded in the next phase at other primary health facilities, including private clinics that collaborate with the national insurance schemes.
To participate in the health screening, one can register through the Satu Sehat mobile application or via WhatsApp. They may also register directly at a community health centre.
Satu Sehat is a national integrated health data exchange platform that was developed by various government ministries and agencies.
Meanwhile, according to BBC News Indonesia, checks at various health centres in Palembang, South Sumatra, and Makassar seem to suggest that many are still unaware about the programme.
And there were also some who do not know how to register online through the Satu Sehat mobile application.
Head of the Health Ministry’s Communications and Public Services Bureau Aji Muhawarman acknowledged that outreach efforts on the programme have not been widespread.
“For those who have difficulty accessing the internet, they can visit the community health centre directly (and register) with their KTP (identity card),” Aji told BBC Indonesia.
A daily quota of 30 to 50 people has been set at every health centre, according to Kompas.
Meanwhile, an expert staff member from the Presidential Communication Office Hafizhul Mizan told local news agency Antara that while the free health screening programme is not mandatory, it is “a right of every Indonesian” and should be utilised by all target beneficiaries.
“Everyone has the right to access it. If they do not (make use of) their rights, it would be a shame,” he said on Monday after inspecting the programme’s implementation at Cilincing Community Health Centre in North Jakarta.
He stressed that Prabowo has instructed all ministries and institutions as well as regional governments to prepare all that is needed to ensure the programme’s success.
A health ministry spokesperson said that the target for the checks this year was 100 million people, according to Reuters.
Mizan told Antara that the free screenings were found to be running well on the first day, with each centre serving about 30 people as per quota, although the majority of the health centres prioritised the elderly and adults as compared to babies and toddlers.
“Why do we prioritise the elderly? Because it will be fatal for them if they do not undergo a check-up for chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and gout,” he said.