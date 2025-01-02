Scammers allegedly use Indonesia’s free meal programme to cheat caterers ahead of Jan 6 rollout

JAKARTA: Ahead of its official roll-out next Monday (Jan 6), Indonesia’s free meal programme for children and pregnant women has stirred some confusion among parents whether they have to pay.

The scheme has also been allegedly used by scammers to fleece dozens of business owners.

The latest hiccups have prompted officials overseeing the programme to urge the public to be vigilant against scams, and clarify that meal recipients will not foot any costs.

Last week, catering businesses in the Kediri regency in East Java apparently fell victim to fraud and were cheated of over 72 million rupiah (US$4,440), the Jakarta Globe reported.

The small business owners were reportedly offered the opportunity to become vendors of the free meal initiative in the area, and were told to make deposits of 1 million rupiah for every 1,000 meals they could provide.

A community group called Manunggal Cipro Roso Kuliner had claimed to be preparing a tender for the meal programme and collected deposits from 43 catering businesses, reported Jakarta Globe. The business owners are demanding that their money be returned.

The Kediri authorities have distanced themselves from the scam, with Kediri District Military Commander Ragil Jaka Utama saying his institution was not involved in the programme.

The National Nutrition Agency has warned the public about fraudulent schemes exploiting its programme’s name. It clarified it does not charge fees or offer paid collaborations related to the initiative.

“We deeply regret the incident,” the agency’s spokesperson Lalu Muhammad Iwan Mahardan said.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant. The National Nutrition Agency provides all its services free of charge,” Lalu said, advising the public to report any suspicious activities.