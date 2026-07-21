Some remote Indonesian communities still await free meals as programme resumes after review

CHALLENGES ON THE GROUND

However, the village's remoteness presents significant logistical challenges.



Fishing is the primary livelihood for many residents, who rely on the sea for both income and sustenance. The village’s rocky terrain also makes traditional farming difficult, limiting the supply of locally grown produce needed to prepare the meals.



Poor infrastructure is another major hurdle to expanding the programme into remote communities such as Lamalera.



"The (3T) regions should be prioritised. But many still lack proper roads, making them difficult to reach,” said Abdul Rivai Ras, chairman of the Association of Entrepreneurs and Managers of Free Nutritional Food Kitchens in Indonesia.



“Delivering supplies takes longer and costs more, even for relatively few beneficiaries. These challenges must also be considered.”



Nutrition experts also argue that free meals alone will not solve Indonesia’s stunting problem.



“They have to reorient the real objectives of this programme,” said Tan Shot Yen, nutritionist and member of civil society coalition MBG Watch.



“If they want to prevent stunting or malnutrition in Indonesia, they have to recruit the academics, the experts, who really know from the grassroots how to prevent stunting, because stunting itself is also coming from the whole system – from complete vaccinations to hygiene. So, it's not only food.”

Tan also pointed to a lack of nutrition literacy among many Indonesian families and urged the government to incorporate nutrition education into the school curriculum.

She said doing so would help children better understand the importance of balanced nutrition while encouraging them to appreciate the diverse, nutritious foods available across Indonesia.



The programme has come under scrutiny after senior officials from the National Nutrition Agency were detained in a corruption investigation in June, while food poisoning incidents linked to the meals raised further concerns about its implementation.



Despite these setbacks, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to the programme, pledging to strengthen governance, improve food safety standards and enhance coordination between agencies as it expands the initiative nationwide.