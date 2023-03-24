Indonesia fuel depot fire death toll rises to 33

JAKARTA: The death toll from a fire at an Indonesian fuel storage depot run by state energy firm Pertamina has risen to 33 with nearly a dozen more in critical condition, health authorities said Friday (Mar 24).

Top officials called for an audit of Indonesia's energy facilities after the March 3 blaze ripped through a nearby residential area, gutting houses and burning cars next to the depot in capital Jakarta.

"As of today, 33 people in total have died and 11 are still being treated. They are in the ICU and their condition is serious," Jakarta health agency spokesman Luigi, who like many Indonesians has one name, told AFP Friday.

Authorities previously gave a death toll of 18 the day after the explosion.