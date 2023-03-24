Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia fuel depot fire death toll rises to 33
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia fuel depot fire death toll rises to 33

Indonesia fuel depot fire death toll rises to 33

Rescuers carry a body bag of a victim after a fire at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 3, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

24 Mar 2023 03:16PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: The death toll from a fire at an Indonesian fuel storage depot run by state energy firm Pertamina has risen to 33 with nearly a dozen more in critical condition, health authorities said Friday (Mar 24).

Top officials called for an audit of Indonesia's energy facilities after the March 3 blaze ripped through a nearby residential area, gutting houses and burning cars next to the depot in capital Jakarta.

"As of today, 33 people in total have died and 11 are still being treated. They are in the ICU and their condition is serious," Jakarta health agency spokesman Luigi, who like many Indonesians has one name, told AFP Friday.

Authorities previously gave a death toll of 18 the day after the explosion.

Firefighters extinguish fires that burn down homes of residents living nearby of the fire at the fuel depot owned by Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina, in Plumpang, Jakarta, on Mar 3, 2023. (Photo: AFP/AZWAR IPANK)

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate when the fire broke out but the local disaster mitigation agency said all evacuees have since left shelters.

Witnesses likened the fire to a bomb blast after an initial explosion sent panicked locals screaming and fleeing through narrow roads with the fireball lighting up the Jakarta skyline behind them.

In response, Pertamina apologised and one of its directors was removed from his post.

The state-owned firm said a pipe leak had been detected before the fire started.

But criticism over the blast has forced the government to consider relocating the facility or the residents who live next to it.

Residents walk though the rubble at a neighbourhood affected by a fuel depot fire in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Mar 4, 2023. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

President Joko Widodo visited survivors and called on Jakarta's governor and ministers to find a solution to fuel depots located near residential areas to avoid a repeat disaster.

Pertamina's director Nicke Widyawati told reporters last week the depot could not be relocated immediately as it may disrupt the national fuel supply.

The fire was one of several that have broken out at the company's facilities in recent years.

A massive blaze broke out in 2021 at the Balongan refinery in West Java, also owned by Pertamina and one of Indonesia's biggest such facilities.

That same depot saw fires in 2009 and again in 2014, when the flames spread to 40 houses nearby. No casualties were reported in either of those cases.

Related:

Source: AFP/cm

Related Topics

Indonesia fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.