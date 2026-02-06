Indonesia may leave US-led Board of Peace if goal of Palestinian independence not met: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia may withdraw from the Board of Peace led by United States President Donald Trump if goals such as advancing Palestinian independence are not met, said its foreign minister Sugiono.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Feb 3), Sugiono said that President Prabowo Subianto is leaving open the option of withdrawal if the board’s direction “did not align” with Indonesia’s priorities.

“If it does not match what we want: First, peace in Gaza in the immediate term; then peace in Palestine more broadly, and ultimately Palestinian independence and sovereignty,” Sugiono told state news agency Antara after accompanying Prabowo to a meeting with more than 40 Islamic leaders and representatives from Islamic organisations.

During the meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Prabowo explained Indonesia’s rationale for joining the board and invited questions from clerics and scholars.

“Ultimately, (the main goal) is the independence and sovereignty of Palestine,” said Sugiono, who is also from Prabowo’s Gerindra party.

Organisations present at the meeting include Muhammadiyah, the Indonesian Ulema Council and Nahdlatul Ulama, according to Tempo.

Besides Sugiono, several cabinet members were also present, including State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

Sugiono also said the Board of Peace is not yet fully operational.

“We also don’t know where its office is and what its secretariat is like. It’s still in the process,” he said, as quoted by Tempo.