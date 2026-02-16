Indonesian military’s deployment to Gaza strictly for humanitarian purposes, not combat operations: Foreign Affairs Ministry
Indonesia has been preparing up to 8,000 troops for possible deployment as part of the Gaza International Stabilisation Force, a UN-authorised multinational peacekeeping force outlined in the Gaza peace plan.
JAKARTA: Any deployment of the Indonesian military to Gaza will be strictly for humanitarian purposes and not combat operations, the government said as it gears up to send up to 8,000 peacekeeping troops by June this year.
Indonesia has been preparing its forces for possible deployment as part of the Gaza International Stabilisation Force (ISF), a United Nations-authorised multinational peacekeeping force outlined in the Gaza peace plan.
A UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025 authorised a US-led Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish the ISF.
In a statement last Saturday (Feb 14), Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said its mandate on troop deployment would be humanitarian in nature, focusing on protecting civilians, providing medical and humanitarian assistance, reconstruction efforts as well as training and strengthening the capacity of the Palestinian police.
“Indonesian troops will not be involved in combat operations or any action leading to direct confrontation with any armed group,” the ministry said, as quoted by The Jakarta Post.
It added that Indonesia would “terminate participation if the ISF’s implementation deviates” from the agreed terms.
Any deployment would also require the consent of the Palestinian Authority, the foreign ministry said.
According to news outlet Tempo, the statement on Saturday also outlined additional caveats, including that the use of force would be permitted only for self-defence and strictly to maintain the mission’s mandate. The use of force would be a last resort.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry also reiterated that Indonesia consistently supports Palestinian independence through a two-state solution and vowed to reject any demographic changes or forced relocation of the Palestinian people in any form.
“Indonesia’s participation is based on the principle of respect for the preservation of Palestine and the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people,” it was quoted as saying by Tempo.
Separately, Indonesia’s military headquarters said on Sunday that around 1,000 military personnel are expected “to be ready for departure by April 2026”, with full troop readiness targeted no later than June.
In a written statement, Head of the Army Public Relations Division Donny Pramono clarified that being “ready for deployment” does not mean the troops will be sent to Gaza by that date, but they will have met the conditions to be deployed at any time.
“The departure schedule still entirely depends on the state’s (Indonesia) political decision and the applicable international mechanisms,” Donny said, as quoted by Tempo.
He added that the Indonesian military has yet to receive a decision on the date for possible deployment to Gaza, and both the army and the Defence Ministry are still waiting for Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto’s decision.
Indonesian Army Chief of Staff Maruli Simanjuntak previously estimated that between 5,000 and 8,000 military personnel could be deployed, with final numbers “still being negotiated”.
Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera news network on Wednesday that Palestinians reject any form of foreign guardianship over Gaza.
As quoted by Jordan Daily, Hamdan said that Hamas had communicated directly with Jakarta, saying that any foreign forces must remain neutral and not act in a manner that contradicts Palestinian will or serves as a proxy for Israeli occupation.
Earlier this month, Indonesia signalled it may withdraw from the Board of Peace led by United States President Donald Trump if goals such as advancing Palestinian independence are not met.
Foreign minister Sugiono said Prabowo is leaving open the option of withdrawal if the board’s direction “did not align” with Indonesia’s priorities of peace in Gaza in the immediate term, “peace in Palestine more broadly, and ultimately Palestinian independence and sovereignty”.