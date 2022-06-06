Indonesian parliament expected to finalise the rules for 2024 general election this week

JAKARTA: The Indonesian parliament is expected to finalise the rules for the 2024 general election this week, following proposals put forth by the General Elections Commission (KPU).

Outstanding issues, which are expected to be decided as early as Tuesday (Jun 7), include the timeline for the election preparations, said KPU’s commissioner Idham Holik.

“Tomorrow, we will have a work meeting or hearing with the parliament to discuss the proposals regarding the schedule, programme and stages of the 2024 simultaneous elections,” Mr Holik said in response to CNA’s queries on Monday.

“There will be 11 stages,” he added.

Indonesia will hold presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14, 2024, but the preparations will start next week on Jun 14.

On Monday, the KPU met with House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani and her deputies.

The speaker told journalists: “It has been mutually agreed between the KPU, the parliament and the government that the stages of the election would begin according to the existing schedule on Jun 14, 2022.”

She added that political parties that want to participate in the election would have to register in August. They will be verified in December this year.

“Related to the budget, it has also been agreed between the government, the parliament and the KPU that God willing, the budget proposed by the KPU is 76.6 trillion Rupiah (US$5.3 billion) and the duration of the campaign period has also been agreed to be 75 days.”

The campaign period in 2024 is shorter than during the last general election in 2019, which lasted for six months.