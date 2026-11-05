Indonesian parties weigh parliamentary inquiry into vice president's education credentials

JAKARTA: Several Indonesian political parties are considering a parliamentary inquiry into the validity of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's diploma as a rift intensifies between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko Widodo, Gibran's father.

The proposal emerged after the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court ruled that Gibran's foreign senior high school credentials did not meet domestic legal requirements for vice-presidential candidates and had been improperly accepted by election officials.

It also followed the arrest of Prabowo's former chief of staff, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, in a wiretapping scandal that the government said could amount to treason. Listyo, also a former national police chief, was known as a Widodo loyalist.

Seven of the eight parties in parliament have joined Prabowo's coalition, giving him a majority. Neither Jokowi nor Gibran has a party represented in parliament.

Three parties within Prabowo's camp and one outside the coalition said they were currently considering three legislative courses of action, officials said.