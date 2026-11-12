Gibran's exit as Indonesia's VP: A turning point in Prabowo and Jokowi's political relationship?

JAKARTA: Gibran Rakabuming Raka's resignation as Indonesia's vice-president on Thursday (Nov 12) has raised questions about his political future and what his departure means for the relationship between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko Widodo.

Gibran, 39, stepped down amid mounting pressure over his educational qualifications after the Supreme Court annulled his overseas high school education equivalency certificate on Oct 30.

His departure comes amid signs of growing tensions between Prabowo and Jokowi, as the former president is popularly known, whose support was instrumental in securing the Prabowo-Gibran ticket's victory in the 2024 election.

Analysts say the resignation could let Prabowo further consolidate his influence while raising fresh questions about the political future of Jokowi and his family.

Sana Jaffrey, a political expert from the Australian National University, said there had long been indications that the political relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi was heading towards a split.

Jaffrey is a research fellow at ANU's Department of Political and Social Change and has more than 15 years of experience researching political violence in Indonesia. She previously served as director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC) from 2021 to 2022.

She said the move on Wednesday by 120 lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against Gibran appeared to have increased pressure on the vice-president to step aside rather than face a potentially lengthy and public process.

“In that sense, Prabowo has achieved this split without publicly demanding a resignation or even looking like he's the one who was behind the move in the first place,” said Jaffrey on CNA’s Asia First programme.

While Gibran submitted his resignation letter to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) in Jakarta, Jokowi told reporters in his hometown Solo that he would continue backing Prabowo's government despite his son's departure.

“Public office is temporary. And we will continue to support Mr Prabowo's administration, especially regarding programmes that serve the interests of the broader public,” he said.