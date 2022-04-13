5 things you need to know about the US$1.1 billion IPO of GoTo, Indonesia’s largest tech firm

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s biggest tech firm GoTo debuted on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) on Monday (Apr 11).

Officially named PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, it is a merger between ride-hailing and payment app Gojek and homegrown e-commerce leader Tokopedia.

The decacorn, which is defined as having a valuation of more than US$10 billion, is backed by Alphabet's Google, Tencent, Temasek Holdings, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and others.

Here are five things you need to know about the massive initial public offering (IPO):

IT IS THE WORLD’S 5TH LARGEST IPO THIS YEAR

Trading under the stock code GoTo, it managed to raise US$1.1 billion and is the world’s fifth-largest IPO this year. It is also Asia's third-biggest IPO this year, according to the Refinitiv financial database.

GoTo is Indonesia’s third most valuable listed firm at US$33 billion, trailing behind lender Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

Around 300,000 investors have participated in the IPO, which is the highest ever number to take part in an IPO on the IDX.

“Our listing on the Indonesian Stock Exchange will strengthen our ability to pursue our mission and better serve customers,” said GoTo’s CEO Andre Soelistyo.

RIDERS AND MERCHANTS WILL GET SHARES

GoTo has introduced the Gotong Royong Share Programme, under which it allocated over US$20 million to riders and merchants.

Riders who joined between 2010 and 2016 are eligible to earn 4,000 GoTo series A shares, while those who joined between January 2017 and February 2022 are entitled to earn 1,000 shares. The shares will be distributed in November this year.

Mr Soelistyo said the company wants to show appreciation to its partners who have contributed to its success.

“It was, therefore, a priority for us to ensure they could benefit from our IPO via the Gotong Royong Share Programme which is one of the most inclusive shareholding programmes in the world today,” he said.

Gotong royong in the Indonesian language means mutual assistance.