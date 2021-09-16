Court rules in favour of Jakarta residents for unhealthy air quality lawsuit against the government

JAKARTA: The Central Jakarta district court on Thursday (Sep 16) ordered President Joko Widodo and his administration to tighten regulations and impose greater supervision and enforcement regarding poor air quality in the capital city.

In a landmark ruling, the court found that the president, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the governors of Jakarta and its two neighbouring provinces, Banten and West Java had violated the law by allowing Jakarta’s air quality to deteriorate.

Judge Saifudin Zuhri, who is among those who presided over the case, said in the verdict that the defendants had “committed unlawful acts”.

All seven are defendants in a lawsuit lodged by a number of Jakarta citizens who demanded that the government at both the national and city level tighten regulations on air quality standards, which they see as too lenient. They are also pushing for better supervision and sanctions for offenders.

The court ordered the president, popularly known as Jokowi, to “tighten the national air quality standards so that they are sufficient to protect people’s health, the environment and the ecosystem, including the health of sensitive groups within the population, in line with scientific and technological developments”.

Meanwhile, the three ministers were told to formulate an action plan to improve Jakarta’s air quality as well as impose tighter supervision on the governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java regarding their efforts to curb the pollution.

“The air quality in Jakarta had exceeded the acceptable standards, posing a risk to the plaintiffs’ health which could even lead to their early deaths. The defendants had been aware of this fact for many years but had not taken significant steps to ensure that the standards were met,” Duta Baskara, another judge, said in the ruling.

“The city of Jakarta had never made the effort to inform the public which areas are exposed to air pollution, the risk it poses to public health as well as monitor how people’s health had degraded.”

As for Jakarta’s neighbouring provinces, Judge Baskara said they had not imposed tight monitoring nor strict sanctions against industries and individuals contributing to the city’s worsening air pollution.

