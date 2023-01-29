‘You are not alone’: Support group in Indonesia extends help to those grieving the death of loved ones

JAKARTA: The online meeting was attended by more than two dozen people, ready to speak about the shock of losing someone dear to them and the pain they endured after the passing of their loved ones.

One-by-one, they talked about their children, spouses, parents and siblings. Some losses occurred years ago while others were as recent as a few weeks ago.

At a Grief Talk session on Jan 19, one young woman shared her recent pain of having to attend a university graduation without her long dead father. There was also a woman who talked about her guilt due to occasional impatience towards a deceased son who had autism.

One woman broke down and sobbed after she talked about her late mother who passed away just days before her high school final exam. She was overcome by emotions and decided to switch off her video feed, unable to continue speaking.

Grief Talk founder Nirasha Darusman, the host and a constant face in the dozens of online sessions staged by the Indonesian support group, listened to every story attentively.

The 44-year-old mother of two was at times ready to shed a tear herself. She could relate with the stories shared for she too had to deal with the loss of two siblings and both parents over the course of seven years.

Many at the session also felt the same way, offering words of encouragement and love on the message board each time a participant spoke.