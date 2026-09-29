'Gift from God': Rain brings relief from Indonesia toxic haze

PONTIANAK, Indonesia: Welcome rain has brought relief to residents of Indonesia's Pontianak city after weeks of exposure to a cloying, toxic haze given off by rampant wildfires on Borneo island.

Fires have torn through vast swathes of peat and forest areas on Borneo and nearby Sumatra island, with the resulting haze drifting also to neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore.

The thick smog had limited outdoor activities in Pontianak, a city of about 700,000 people, with schools forced to shutter and thousands of respiratory cases recorded in the region since last month, according to officials.

Rains in recent days have brought a welcome respite, said homemaker Lilis Suryani, who has been worrying about the effects of the haze on her children's health.

"After the rain, I immediately felt the difference. The air was better, and the visibility was clearer," the 43-year-old told AFP.

University student Uray Rosa Febrianti, 23, said that "the rain means a lot ... not only to cool the air, but also to give hope that the situation is beginning to improve".

"I see it as a gift from God."

Indonesia has deployed firefighters assisted by volunteers across affected areas, and used cloud-seeding and water-bombing, with limited success.