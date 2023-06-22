Indonesia to conduct study on Bandung-Surabaya high-speed rail link: Coordinating Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia wants to conduct a preliminary study on a Bandung-Surabaya high-speed rail link connecting the country’s most populous island Java from west to east, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan said on Thursday (Jun 22).

Mr Pandjaitan made the remarks after trying out the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train during a trial run - part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) landmark project in Indonesia.

"We want to report to the president about preliminary studies for one (high-speed train) from Bandung to Surabaya.

“Of course, with our current experience, there will definitely be a lot of savings that we can make,” Mr Pandjaitan said.

Mr Pandjaitan and Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi rode on the high-speed train from Bandung to Jakarta as it was tested for the first time at its projected speed of 350kmh during commuter travel.

“This was the first time, and God willing, it will go up to Surabaya,” Mr Sumadi said.

“Extraordinarily, (the train travelled at) 350kmh, and it was stable. It could run without us needing to hold on (for support).”