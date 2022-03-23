Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia's annual holiday exodus to go ahead this year as COVID-19 cases ease
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia's annual holiday exodus to go ahead this year as COVID-19 cases ease

Indonesia's annual holiday exodus to go ahead this year as COVID-19 cases ease

People wearing protective masks enjoy a pedestrian bridge during the dusk amid of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

23 Mar 2022 08:17PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 08:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia will lift a ban on domestic travel during the Muslim holiday season of Eid al-Fitr in early May, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday (Mar 23), after banning the annual tradition for two years during the pandemic.

The decision to allow the annual exodus after the holy month of Ramadan is the latest in a series of measures aimed at easing COVID-19 restrictions and reviving Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Indonesia, a country of 270 million, banned the mass travel known locally as "mudik" in early 2020 as it scrambled to contain the spread of coronavirus along with the rest of the world.

But millions of people flouted the poorly enforced ban and left urban centres for their home towns and villages, as is the tradition in the predominantly Muslim country.

As COVID-19 cases plateau after peaking in mid-February because of the virulent Omicron variant, authorities are lifting domestic and overseas travel restrictions.

"The improving COVID-19 situation has brought optimism as the Ramadan holy month is upon us," the president, commonly known as Jokowi, told a news conference.

"People who want to go on 'mudik' are now allowed."

Earlier this week, Indonesia dropped quarantine rules for vaccinated foreign arrivals, following similar moves by other countries in the region.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Indonesia COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us