‘I thought I was going to die’: Lured by jobs, Indonesia migrant workers risk illegal journey to Malaysia

HOW THE JOURNEY UNFOLDED

In the case of Mr Pramono, he completed junior high school but was forced to abandon his dreams of progressing to shipping school, due to financial difficulties in his family.

Prior to COVID-19, he was a driver for a wedding decoration company earning 1.5 million rupiah (US$105) per month.

Living in North Sumatra’s provincial capital Medan, the salary was below the provincial minimum wage of about 3 million rupiah. But at least it was a fixed income and he could have some savings, he told CNA.

The pandemic meant that wedding receptions were forbidden and he lost his job.

Over the past two years, he worked as a construction worker earning a daily wage of between 80,000 rupiah to 90,000 rupiah.

When he learnt that some of his friends were earning more in neighbouring Malaysia, his interest was stirred.

A friend then referred him to a man named Baasyir. The latter told Mr Pramono that he could help him to go to Malaysia illegally by boat, where he would work as a cleaner earning a monthly wage of RM2,000 (US$478).

Mr Pramono paid Baasyir 4.5 million rupiah to make the arrangements.

Baasyir told him to go to a designated point in downtown Medan on Sunday, where he was picked up by an unknown person driving a van.

After leaving the city, he was asked to switch vehicles twice. By then he was seated in a minivan full of other passengers he did not know.

Mr Pramono also said that he did not know that they would be taken to Tanjung Tiram district, some 130km southeast of Medan.

They arrived at a forested area on Sunday evening. After walking through the area, the group arrived at the shore.

He felt that he had been “tricked'', after paying to go to Malaysia only to end up in detention.

“I am upset … It hurts. I’m sad. I’ve lost 4.5 million rupiah, that’s not a small amount,” he said, adding that he borrowed the money from his mother.

Among the 34 people caught by the authorities on Monday is 32-year-old Tanjung Balai native Ismail.

He had worked in Sekinchan, Malaysia legally from 2017 until 2019. He then returned to Tanjung Balai to visit his family.

When the pandemic struck in early 2020, he could not return as the border was shut. Additionally, Putrajaya imposed a temporary freeze in the hiring of foreign migrant workers.

Mr Ismail, who goes by one name, continued to work as a fisherman in his hometown.

But since he only earned 2.5 million rupiah per month, half of what he used to earn in Sekinchan, he decided to try his luck and cross over again illegally.

Through recommendations, he got in touch via phone calls with a man he never met but claimed could take him to Malaysia.

The fisherman followed his instruction to go to Menara Lima Mosque, where someone picked him up in a car.

After handing the person 1.5 million rupiah, he was taken to the shoreline.

“I have never taken an illegal route before, so I didn’t know the water was so muddy.

“I became sad. I thought I was going to die,” he told CNA after being questioned by the police.

There were also illegal migrant workers from beyond Sumatra.

Mdm Eliati, who goes by one name, left her two children in Salatiga, Central Java to return to Malaysia as a domestic worker.

When her husband passed away in 2018, she went to Pahang through an agent and worked as a caregiver earning about RM1,500 per month.

When her mother passed away in 2020, she had to return to Salatiga. Amid the pandemic, she could not go back to Pahang.

The 51-year-old earns about 2.5 million rupiah every month operating a laundromat. But she is only left with 200,000 rupiah after paying her employee and other expenses.

She contacted the same agent who arranged for her employment in 2018. The latter said that she could return to Malaysia illegally and work as a domestic worker.

The agent bought her an air ticket to Medan. She was informed that all travel expenses would subsequently be deducted from her first three-month salary.

Once she arrived at Medan’s Kualanamu airport on Saturday evening, a taxi came to pick her up. She was taken to a lodging and asked to get ready by 6pm the following day.

“When we saw the boat coming, we were told to quickly get onboard. But I didn’t know it was muddy, I thought it was just water,” said Mdm Eliati when interviewed by CNA.

“I was confident though that I could make it because I kept thinking about my children and their needs.”