Indonesia says it has entered agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles

JAKARTA: Indonesia has entered an agreement with India to procure the BrahMos missile system, its defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told Reuters on Monday (Mar 9).



In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth US$200 million to US$350 million.



Rico on Monday said the agreement was "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector".

He added that the procurement further strengthens Indonesia and India's strategic partnership in the defence field, reported local news outlet Jakarta Globe.

The new system is also expected to "boost deterrence capabilities in safeguarding national sovereignty".

Rico declined to confirm the total value of the agreement, when asked if the total price tag for the missiles remained at US$450 million, which was reported by South China Morning post in December last year.



BrahMos clinched its first foreign deal with the Philippines, Indonesia's Southeast Asian neighbour, in 2022.

The company is an Indian-Russian joint venture headquartered in New Delhi. Its missile system comes in land-based, air, ship-based, and submarine-based versions.

Manila had ordered BrahMos’ shore-based anti-ship missile system at nearly US$375 million back in 2022, according to Jakarta Globe.



BrahMos and India's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.