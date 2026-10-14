Indonesia names over 200 people, nine firms as suspects over forest fires as transboundary haze worsens

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have named more than 200 people and nine companies as suspects in forest and land fire cases across the country, as authorities intensify enforcement and firefighting operations to tackle the worsening haze crisis that has affected the region.

The National Police said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that the 223 people were named as suspects in connection with 273 police reports. These cases involved a combined burned land area of over 5,150 hectares, said Senior Commissioner Pipit Subiyanto from the Directorate of Energy Resources and Environmental Crimes.

He was speaking at a press conference with the Coordinating Ministry for Political and Security Affairs held in Jakarta, according to a statement by Indonesia’s Government Communication Agency (BAKOM).

Riau recorded the highest number of suspects at 65, followed by South Sumatra with 48 and Central Kalimantan with 39. The rest are from West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, Jambi, South Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, Southeast Sulawesi and South Sulawesi.

Additionally, police have also named nine companies as suspects in connection with the fires, with over 25,600 hectares of land burned linked to these corporate cases.

Authorities said enforcement efforts undertaken by the National Police and relevant ministries have “progressed significantly”, with 57 business entities “sealed off” after they were found to have committed violations related to forest and land fires.

They however did not provide details on the nature of violations or offences.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Forestry is currently pursuing criminal proceedings against 17 corporations, while another 26 have received administrative sanctions. It is not known what these entail.