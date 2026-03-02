Indonesia’s offer to mediate US-Iran conflict seen as ‘bold’ but ‘unrealistic’

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s offer to mediate in the conflict between the United States and Iran has been described as a bold move by analysts even if some believe that the plan is unlikely to materialise given that the proposal is “unrealistic” and “gimmicky”.

The war in Iran - which saw Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in an attack in Tehran - has plunged the Islamic republic into uncertainty and threatens regional and global stability.

On Saturday (Feb 28), before news broke of Khamenei’s death, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said that President Prabowo Subianto stood ready to “facilitate dialogue to help restore a stable security environment”.

“If both sides agree, the president is prepared to travel to Tehran to carry out mediation efforts,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Akbar Kurnia Putra, an international law expert at the University of Jambi, called Prabowo’s offer at mediation “a fairly bold diplomatic move”, noting that Indonesia’s past responses to global conflicts had largely centred on expressing concern over rising tensions.

Akbar believes that the proposal is a tangible attempt by Indonesia to bridge major powers locked in conflict.

“If this offer is accepted, it could be a defining moment that cements Indonesia’s role as a constructive global player, and demonstrates that its ‘free and active’ foreign policy is not just rhetoric, but real action - even in one of the world’s most volatile flashpoints,” he told CNA.

But a former diplomat and several other analysts have cast doubt over Indonesia’s plan, and whether the offer would receive a positive response from either Washington or Tehran. Some have even questioned Indonesia’s standing to make such a proposal, dismissing it as a move to pander to its domestic population.

“I’m puzzled as to why this idea wasn’t vetted before being made public, because it is highly unrealistic,” said Dino Patti Djalal, Indonesia’s former deputy foreign minister and former ambassador to the United States, in a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday.