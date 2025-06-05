Indonesian jailed over 2002 Bali bombings starts coffee business

SURABAYA: An Indonesian convicted in the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings has launched his own coffee business after being released on parole, and has said he will use some of the earnings to help survivors of the attacks.

Umar Patek, a member of the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah group, was jailed for 20 years in 2012 after he was found guilty of making bombs that ripped through two Bali nightclubs, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians. He was released on parole in 2022 and has apologised to the victims.

Patek's release sparked anger in Australia and Indonesia.

At the launch of the coffee business on Tuesday (Jun 3), a banner with Patek's face festooned a cafe in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Java island. It is owned by dentist David Andreasmito and will use the beans Patek supplies and roasts.

"I was still shell-shocked by the outside world," Patek said, adding he had trouble finding work after his release and was worried his image would affect the business.

"The stigma of a former terrorism convict made it hard for me to find work," he said.

Patek said he understood that many people were still angry with him but pleaded to them "not to let that doubt stick", adding he would give portions of his earnings to survivors.

David said he went into business with Patek because he had apologised and wanted people to give him a second chance.