Indonesia says pollution spike in Jakarta due to weather, vehicles

JAKARTA: Indonesia's government on Friday (Aug 11) blamed a pollution spike in the traffic-clogged capital Jakarta on weather patterns and vehicle emissions after the city topped global rankings four days this week.

Jakarta and its surrounds form a megalopolis of about 30 million people, and its airborne concentration of the tiny particles known as PM2.5 has outpaced other heavily polluted cities such as Riyadh, Doha and Lahore of late.

Activists blame the high levels of toxic smog on clusters of factories and coal-fired power plants near the city, with Greenpeace Indonesia saying there were 10 such power plants within a 100km radius.

But senior environment and forestry official Sigit Reliantoro told reporters on Friday that the high levels of pollution between June and August, when Jakarta ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world, were due to seasonal wind changes.

"In June, July and August, there is invariably an escalation in air pollution in Jakarta due to the dry air," Reliantoro said at a press conference.