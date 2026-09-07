Eight Indonesian airports remain shut due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

JAKARTA: Eight Indonesian airports, including two serving Jakarta, remained closed early on Monday (Sep 7) morning because of volcanic ash from eruptions of Mount Anak Krakatau, the transport minister said.

Ash from Anak Krakatau, which sits halfway between Java and Sumatra islands, has blanketed Jakarta and several surrounding areas since it erupted late on Friday, leading to the closure of the airports for safety reasons.

The transport ministry said 170,000 people have been affected by flight cancellations.

"We cannot ascertain when this will end due to the dynamic weather," Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said in a statement on Monday, adding that the eight airports, which included the ones serving Jakarta's nearby provinces of Lampung and West Java, would remain closed until at least 8.59am (9.59am, Singapore time).

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Singapore Airlines is among the airlines affected, announcing that it has cancelled flights to and from Jakarta because of the volcano eruption, with nine flights affected on Monday.

The volcano monitoring agency's website showed the most recent Anak Krakatau eruption occurred Sunday at 8.23pm.

The eruptions have seen ash reach as high as 6,000mon the Java side of the volcano and 15,000m on the Sumatra side and some parts of Banten province in Java, meteorological agency BMKG posted on its website.

On Sunday, the disaster agency called for people to wear masks while travelling outdoors due to the ash. In Jakarta and Lampung, schools will use remote learning to counter health risks for students, state news agency Antara reported.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

Anak Krakatau, which means child of Krakatau, began emerging a century ago from the area previously occupied by Krakatau, then known as Krakatoa. The older volcano destroyed itself in mass eruptions in 1883, which killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis.