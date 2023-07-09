Concerns over construction delays, accessibility issues ahead of soft launch of Indonesia's high-speed rail

Part of China’s landmark Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, the high-speed rail train will cut travel time from Jakarta to Bandung from more than three hours to about 40 minutes.

It is Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s first high-speed train.

The HSR is scheduled to be soft-launched next month to coincide with Indonesia’s Independence Day, which falls on Aug 17.

But as of early July, the Padalarang station is only about 65 per cent ready, even as the other three stations along the line are close to completion.

“Padalarang is only 65 per cent ready because initially, the station was at Walini (but was then moved to Padalarang),” said Ms Eva Chairunisa, corporate secretary of PT KCIC.

“So the construction work started later than the other three stations.”

PT KCIC is the consortium of Indonesian and Chinese state companies building the railway.

Amid the rush to see to the completion of the stations, analysts whom CNA spoke to pointed out other issues the authorities should address in order for the megaproject to run smoothly.