‘It was hard to breathe’: Survivors of Jakarta workplace fire say smoke blocked sole exit, forcing workers onto rooftop

JAKARTA: It was meant to be like any other normal work day for 31-year-old Hansel when he clocked into the office on Tuesday (Dec 9).

But by lunchtime, the work day was anything but typical when he found himself on the rooftop of his office building waiting to be rescued by firemen after a blaze tore through parts of the building.

The fire, which occurred at an office building occupied by Terra Drone, ultimately claimed the lives of 22 people - all of whom were employees of the firm that provides unmanned aerial vehicle technology for various industrial sectors.

It was around lunchtime when Hansel - who like many Indonesians goes by one name - and his colleagues were alerted to the fire.