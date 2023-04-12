Indonesian police arrest man for allegedly using QR codes to steal charity donations

Investigations are still underway to identify whether the man is part of a criminal organisation or whether others were involved in making the QR codes and digital payment accounts, said Mr Auliansyah, according to The Jakarta Globe.

According to Antara, the case first came to light last Sunday when a mosque manager lodged a police report after noticing the suspicious QR codes at the Nurul Iman Mosque in Blok M Square, a mall in South Jakarta.

"The informer is the mosque manager who found a QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard) sticker at a pillar at the mosque's entry.

“After seeing the sticker, the informer asked a mosque cleaner who made the QRIS sticker, but the (mosque cleaner) said he did not know," said Mr Auliansyah on Tuesday, according to Antara.

The QRIS is a standardised QR Code for payments approved by Bank Indonesia which works across various e-wallets and banking apps.

The mosque manager and the cleaner inspected the entire mosque premises and found 24 more false QRIS stickers, according to Antara.

"Afterward, the informer observed the CCTV, which showed (the suspect) pasting the false QRIS stickers," said Mr Auliansyah.

He added that the fake QR stickers were pasted over the mosque's legitimate QR stickers, beside the existing QR stickers, or placed on an empty wall.

He also said that the 38-year-old man is suspected of violating Article 28 Paragraph 1 of Law No. 19 of 2018 on Electronic Information and Transactions, which carries a six-year prison sentence or a maximum fine of 1 billion rupiah.

According to Antara, the suspect was caught on security camera applying QR code stickers with the writing “Mosque Restoration” on donation boxes and on the mosque walls last Thursday.