Jakarta’s new governor Pramono faces his toughest test yet: Building a resilient city amid austerity

JAKARTA: When Pramono Anung entered the race to become Jakarta’s governor last year, the odds were stacked against him.

The veteran bureaucrat, who was Cabinet secretary during former President Joko Widodo’s term, had polled poorly in early surveys.

He went up against Ridwan Kamil, the charismatic former governor of West Java who was backed by President Prabowo Subianto’s super-coalition of 10 political parties, and retired police officer Dharma Pongrekun, who ran as an independent.

Pramono, 62, defied expectations and secured an outright win in the November 2024 regional election with just over 50 per cent of the vote.

Less than a year into his term, he has overseen the expansion of Trans-Jabodetabek bus corridors serving the capital and its surrounding regions, launched a “no-car Wednesday” policy for 62,000 civil servants, and tackled some of the worst flooding Jakarta has seen in recent years by quickly fixing dike breaches and deploying mobile water pumps.

But the governor of one of Southeast Asia’s busiest metropolises may need to defy the odds again with tougher battles lying ahead: Addressing Jakarta’s mounting urban woes amid sweeping austerity measures imposed by the Prabowo administration.