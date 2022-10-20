Logo
Asia

Giant dome collapses in Indonesia mosque fire
Asia

This aerial picture taken on Oct 20, 2022 shows the smouldering remains of the collapsed dome of the Islamic Centre mosque in Jakarta, which caught fire during ongoing renovation work. (Photo: AFP/Bagus Saragih)

20 Oct 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 05:53PM)
JAKARTA: The large dome of a grand mosque in Indonesia's capital Jakarta collapsed after a major fire, without causing any casualties.

Dramatic footage obtained by AFP showed a thick column of grey smoke engulfing the dome while the flames destroyed the lower parts of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque on Wednesday (Oct 19).

Several construction workers were inspecting the fire from up close when the dome collapsed, sending them fleeing.

Police said there were no casualties.

This aerial picture taken on Oct 20, 2022 shows the collapsed dome of a Jakarta grand mosque, which collapsed after a major fire (Photo: AFP/Bagus Saragih)
The grand mosque, located inside an Islamic centre complex, was undergoing renovation.

"We have discussed the possibility of continuing the renovation... the most important (thing) is we can use it (the mosque) again soon," Jakarta's acting governor Heru Budi Hartono told Metro TV Thursday.

The cause of the fire, which took hours to extinguish, is under investigation but police said they suspect it started from the sparks created when workers tried to cut waterproofing membranes for the dome.

Four construction workers have been questioned in connection with the fire, police added.

Source: AFP/rj

