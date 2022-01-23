5 new Instagrammable spots in Jakarta as city accelerates infrastructure upgrade

JAKARTA: It was already 10pm when three youths gathered in front of Karet Sudirman Pedestrian Bridge on one of Jakarta’s main roads, as workers raced to put the finishing touches to the walkway shaped like a traditional catamaran.

“We have been hunting for Instagrammable places around Jakarta,” one of the youths, Karina Suryabrata, told CNA as her friends snapped pictures of each other.

The Karet Sudirman Bridge, which was days away from being opened to the public, was their third location that evening.

Jakarta, a metropolis of 10.5 million inhabitants, can be a hectic place with crippling traffic congestion and worsening air quality. It is also notorious for having poor infrastructures, particularly in low-income neighbourhoods and areas outside of the city’s main commercial districts.