Ondel-ondel: Once sacred, traditional puppets now synonymous with parades in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Under the blazing sun along the side of a road in a residential area of Central Jakarta, skilled craftsmen were hard at work to create giant puppets out of woven bamboo.

Known as ondel-ondel, these puppets are a symbol of the Betawi culture which is indigenous to Jakarta.

In the Pasar Gaplok area in Kramat Pulo, dozens of these ondel-ondel line the side of the road and in front of people’s homes.

The area – unofficially known as Kampung Ondel-Ondel – is considered the epicentre of this craft.