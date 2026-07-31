Inside the Jakarta alleyway 'gym' training young gymnastics champions

JAKARTA: In a working-class neighbourhood in North Jakarta, a group of children practise backflips and cartwheels, learning to stick their landings.

If they take a tumble, there are no spring floors to cushion their fall, only two decrepit foam mats placed on unforgiving concrete.

Their training ground is a rat-infested alley barely 2m wide, hemmed in by laundry racks and parked motorcycles.

"Hold on! Let her pass first!" their instructor Yoga Ardian calls out during a training session on a typical afternoon.

The children, aged six to 14, immediately pause their routine and lift the mats to make way for a motorcyclist.

Seconds later, the makeshift gym is restored and the children line up once again to sprint, flip and tumble down the narrow passageway. They would pause at least a dozen times more to make way for pedestrians, food vendors with pushcarts and other motorcyclists.

"This is what it's like training in an alley," Yoga, the founder of Indosalto Gymnastics Club, told CNA on a recent Saturday. “We don't have the luxury of space, privacy or equipment.”