Indonesia minister Satryo denies allegations of abuse, unfair staff dismissal, following civil servant protests
Hundreds of civil servants from Indonesia’s Higher Education Ministry reportedly staged a demonstration outside the ministry’s office on Monday (Jan 20).
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology has denied allegations of abuse and unfair dismissal which fuelled civil servant protests in Central Jakarta.
Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro held a meeting with civil servants who staged a demonstration on Monday (Jan 20), following dissatisfaction with his handling of employee rotations and allegations of verbal abuse, as well as alleged dismissals without due process.
“We told them our objective, which is to fulfil President Prabowo Subianto’s request and I explained that such a rotation process is inevitable for any organisation,” Satryo said, as quoted by Kompas TV on Tuesday.
Satryo was referring to a meeting that was held with the civil servants who were demonstrating at his ministry’s office building in the capital.
Earlier, he had said that widespread reshuffling of his ministry was necessary to improve efficiency and work synergy, emphasising his commitment to ensuring a fulfilling career for his staff, Kompas reported.
“We are making significant changes as the ministry is now divided into three parts and the restructuring is in line with the president’s call to be more efficient with the budget,” he was quoted as saying on Monday by news agency Jakarta Globe.
President Prabowo Subianto has divided the Education and Cultural Affairs Ministry into three separate entities - the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry as well as the Cultural Affairs Ministry.
On Monday, hundreds of civil servants from his ministry reportedly gathered outside the ministry’s office building in Central Jakarta holding banners that read "We are civil servants, paid by the state, working for the state, not slaves of the family," fuelled by concerns of the rotation and the abrupt dismissal of several employees.
This included a staff member who was fired, allegedly after a minor incident involving a piece of office furniture.
The civil servants were dressed in black and sang the national anthem during the demonstration.
“State institutions are not Satryo and his wife’s private companies,” another banner said.
“Mr President, please save us from an angry minister who likes to slap and fire employees,” a separate banner said.
In a voice recording that had circulated online, a voice similar to Satryo’s could be heard allegedly scolding and slapping one of his ministry’s vendors because of some water issues at his house.
Satryo denied allegations that he had anger issues and had slapped his employees.
“That is not my voice,” he said, as quoted by Tempo.
A PEACEFUL ‘RECONCILIATION’
However, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Technology Togar M Simatupang said that the issue had been resolved maturely after a “reconciliatory” meeting was held at the minister’s house on Monday evening.
“The meeting started at 8.30pm, we listened to aspirations, discussed differences and finally agreed to forgive each other and address pressing issues,” he told local media platform detikEdu.
He added that the negotiation was an effort to find a compromise as Satryo wanted to hear inputs from the civil servants who demonstrated.
“We will learn to be fair, we have discussed this and we will find a middle ground,” he said.
The secretary general also denied claims that Satryo’s wife, Silvia Ratnawati, had intervened in the rotation process involving Junior Expert and Acting Household Officer for the ministry - Neni Herlina.
Neni told Tempo during the demonstration that she was dismissed on Friday when Satryo allegedly barged into her office and asked her to leave the room.
“Get out to Dikdasmen (Primary and Secondary Education Ministry) and bring all your belongings,” Neni said, imitating Satryo’s words, claiming that she was screamed at in front of her colleagues.
She told Tempo that she was confused as to why she was told to move and suspected that it was because of a table in Satryo’s office that she has yet to replace after Silvia had commented that it was not suitable, according to local television broadcaster Liputan6.
Head of Directorate General of Higher Education Employees Association Suwitno then explained to Tempo on Monday that Neni was rotated and not fired.
The rotation, Suwitno said, had occurred due to a misunderstanding of the duties that should not be under her scope of responsibility.
“Neni’s job is to meet the needs of the ministry’s household but there may have been a misunderstanding in carrying out the task,” he said.
Neni also told Tempo on Monday that there was no clear procedure on her dismissal or rotation and she has yet to receive any clarity regarding her status at the ministry.
Satryo has also denied that Neni was dismissed and claimed that it was part of a rotation process.
This has been confirmed by his secretary-general Togar on Tuesday, who added that such a rotation is necessary for any organisations that are expanding.