Transport disrupted in Indonesia's capital after unrest following protest

JAKARTA: Transport authorities in Indonesia's capital suspended or diverted some rail and bus routes on Friday (Aug 28) following street protests that local media said had turned into late night rioting.

Demonstrations by various groups started on Thursday morning near parliament amid heavy security on the anniversary of deadly anti-government protests last year, which lasted two weeks and gave an early test to the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.



Thousands of police were deployed in Jakarta ahead of Thursday's rallies, where demonstrators vented their frustration at various government policies and demanded harsher punishment for corrupt officials.

The rally dispersed on Thursday evening, but local media outlets reported individuals in black shirts remained on the streets long after, setting fire to a police post and two motorcycles, closing roads and hurling rocks and sticks at police, who responded with water cannon and tear gas.



A Reuters witness heard several loud bangs near the area of the reported unrest. Police did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment and Jakarta police had yet to issue a statement.



Several routes on the commuter rail line in Jakarta were suspended or diverted on Friday while the city's bus system said its routes near the parliamentary building were impacted by road closures.

Several toll roads near parliament were also closed, the operator said.